cBrain A/S: cBrain supports Denmark's largest-ever reforestation grant program with digital platform fully integrated with GIS

Press Release no. 07/2025

cBrain® supports Denmark's largest-ever reforestation grant program with digital platform fully integrated with GIS

Copenhagen, September 17, 2025

cBrain A/S (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is proud to announce its role in supporting the Danish government's historic Green Tripartite initiative, which launches today with Denmark's largest-ever reforestation grant program. The program marks the start of a DKK 20 billion investment to plant 230,000 hectares of new forests, a key part of Denmark's strategy to meet its climate goals.

cBrain has delivered a complete digital grant management solution. The project was awarded in spring 2025, and the solution was developed and deployed in just four months, enabling landowners across Denmark to apply for reforestation grants quickly and easily.

The solution is delivered using the cBrain F2 digital platform, which has been configured to fully support all functional and compliance requirements without any changes to the standard software. The platform is fully integrated into the government's existing MARS infrastructure, ensuring secure, efficient, and transparent handling of grant applications.

A central feature of the new platform is the seamless integration with GIS data from the MARS platform, provided by the Danish Environmental Portal. In MARS, applicants can define project areas directly on digital maps and automatically calculate their environmental effects. Caseworkers can instantly view and verify applications against multiple geospatial data layers, such as soil conditions, water protection areas, and biodiversity zones. These data are automatically used in the grant application, and if the project areas are changed, the effects are automatically updated.

This context-driven use of GIS ensures that the right spatial data is presented automatically at each step of the process, greatly improving speed, accuracy, and decision quality.

"Denmark has set a very ambitious target for forest creation, and we are proud to contribute by providing the digital foundation that makes it possible," said Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO of cBrain. "By combining strong GIS capabilities with automated case management, we are helping the government deliver climate results faster, while ensuring transparency and accountability."

The launch of this digital platform marks an important step in Denmark's broader green transition. By integrating data and processes, it gives government agencies the ability to deliver complex reforestation grants at scale, and gives landowners a fast and simple way to take part in shaping Denmark's future forests.

About the cBrain F2 Digital Platform

The cBrain F2® digital platform is a Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software platform that enables governments to digitize their administrative processes rapidly and at low cost. With F2, cBrain is shaping the future of COTS for government.

F2 is based on a unique technological position: a complete and fully integrated platform, delivered as standard software purpose-built for government, while offering easy configuration to meet specific customer requirements without any modification to the core software. This ensures fast implementation, low total cost of ownership, and easy continuous upgrades.

The platform is used by more than 75 Danish government organizations and has international government users across five continents.

