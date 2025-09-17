Invivyd Announces Appointment of Kristie Kuhl as Chief Communications Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced the appointment of Kristie Kuhl as Chief Communications Officer. Ms. Kuhl will lead the Company's communications and patient advocacy efforts as Invivyd advances its mission of providing monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of viral disease.

Ms. Kuhl brings deep expertise in healthcare and pharmaceutical communications, and she has been recognized by industry media for her influence in health communications, including PRWeek's 2024 Health Influencer 30. She most recently served as Global Managing Director, Health & Wellness at Zeno Group, where she led the firm's healthcare practice globally.

"I'm thrilled to join Invivyd at such a pivotal time for the company, and for the patients and communities we serve," said Kristie Kuhl, Chief Communications Officer at Invivyd. "Invivyd's science-led approach and commitment to providing protection from serious viral diseases demand bold, clear, and compassionate communications. I look forward to partnering with our leadership and teams to advance understanding of our work, deepen stakeholder trust, and support the company's growth."

"Kristie's track record building high-impact healthcare narratives and leading teams through dynamic environments is critical to Invivyd as we move forward with our mission," said Marc Elia, Chairman of the Invivyd Board of Directors. "American healthcare, and especially prevention of viral disease, requires that companies like Invivyd build unimpeachable scientific credibility and trust with patients, vulnerable populations, HCPs, payor systems and government agencies, and I look forward to partnering with Kristie to immediately accelerate our efforts."

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "expects," "estimates," "hypothesizes," "intends," "potential," "predicts" "projects," and "future" or similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the company's mission of providing monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of viral disease; the anticipated contributions of the company's Chief Communications Officer and her expectations to advance understanding of the company's work, deepen stakeholder trust, and support the company's growth; the company's efforts to build scientific credibility and trust; the company's devotion to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2; and other statements that are not historical fact. The company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the company's forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the company's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the timing, progress and results of the company's discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities; the risk that results of nonclinical studies or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results, and interim data are subject to further analysis; unexpected safety or efficacy data; how long the EUA granted by the U.S. FDA for a mAb in the company's pipeline will remain in effect and whether the EUA is revised or revoked by the U.S. FDA; whether the company's product candidates are able to demonstrate and sustain neutralizing activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants, particularly in the face of viral evolution; uncertainties related to the regulatory authorization or approval process, and available development and regulatory pathways; changes in the regulatory environment; the outcome of the company's engagement with regulators; changes in expected or existing competition; the company's reliance on third parties; the complexities of manufacturing mAb therapies; macroeconomic and political uncertainties; the company's ability to continue as a going concern; and whether the company has adequate funding to meet future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Other factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in the company's other filings with the SEC, and in its future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Invivyd undertakes no duty to update such information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

