Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Announces Closing of Strategic Investment in Agility Robotics

Vancouver, BC & Salem, Oregon, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed its indirect strategic investment in Agility Robotics, Inc. ("Agility Robotics") via a single-asset special purpose vehicle.

The closing of the strategic investment in Agility Robotics represents Humanoid Global's entry into one of the global leaders in humanoid robotics and reflects its commitment to supporting category-defining technologies. This investment enhances Humanoid Global's portfolio with exposure to a company advancing the large-scale commercialization of humanoid robotics, with initial applications in logistics.

On September 10, 2025 , Agility Robotics announced that NVIDIA participated in its Series C round through NVentures, NVIDIA's venture capital arm. The investment underscores the growing relationship between the two companies, with NVIDIA's simulation and AI technologies, including Isaac Lab, playing an important role in advancing Digit toward large-scale deployment across industrial and commercial environments.

"Agility Robotics is a pioneer in the humanoid robotics industry, being among the first companies to deploy a commercial fleet," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. "The participation of NVentures in its Series C round further reinforces confidence in Agility's ability to capture meaningful market share while addressing global labour shortages. This is not only innovation; it represents a scalable solution to a trillion-dollar challenge."

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

