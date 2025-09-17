Integral Metals Corp.: Integral Metals Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the KAP Project, Northwest Territories

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the "Company" or "Integral") is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 diamond drilling program at the KAP Project, located in the Northwest Territories. The program successfully tested both the Main Showing area and the F96-05 zone, advancing the Company's understanding of the project's mineralized system.

The program comprised six drillholes totaling 843 metres. Three holes were completed at the Main Showing target area, where drilling targeted historical intercepts and confirmed the presence of strongly mineralized horizons at shallow depths. KAP25-001 intersected 3.55 metres of strong sphalerite mineralization within the Manetoe Facies, successfully reproducing the mineralization reported in historical drillhole 76-02. Nearby holes, KAP25-002 and KAP25-003, demonstrated variability in grade and morphology, with broader zones of moderate mineralization and narrower intervals of high-grade sphalerite, respectively. Collectively, these holes provide valuable insights into the lateral continuity and structural controls in the area.

At the F96-05 target area, three deeper holes were drilled to test the extent of a major collapse breccia unit previously identified as highly prospective for mineralization. KAP25-004 confirmed the geometry of the collapse breccia and validated earlier results, while KAP25-005 extended mineralization northward, showing continuity along the interpreted trend. KAP25-006 represented the largest step-out of the program, intercepting broad and locally semi-massive sphalerite replacement zones over more than 50 metres of core, marking one of the most promising results of the campaign.

The 2025 drilling program has successfully tested key historical results, including mineralized zones of significance, and expanded the known footprint of mineralization to the north of the Main Showing. Samples from all drillholes have been dispatched for geochemical analysis, and results will be released once available. Integral Metals is encouraged by the preliminary observations and believes the new data will play an important role in refining exploration models and guiding future drill targeting at the KAP Project.

"This year's drilling program shows that the mineralized system at the Main Showing likely extends further than previously thought," said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. "The results from the step-out hole are encouraging and highlight the growth potential of the KAP Project. We look forward to receiving the assay results and using this new information to guide the next phase of drilling."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

