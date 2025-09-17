Anzeige
Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports August 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended August 31, 2025:

August
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change
Net premiums written$7,199 $6,507 11 %
Net premiums earned$7,036 $5,968 18 %
Net income$1,220 $935 30 %
Per share available to common shareholders$2.07 $1.59 30 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$78 $104 (25)%
Combined ratio 83.1 85.5 (2.4)pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 588.1 587.6 0 %
August 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
 2025 2024 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto 10,575 9,278 14
Direct - auto 15,524 13,132 18
Special lines 6,955 6,446 8
Property 3,639 3,430 6
Total Personal Lines 36,693 32,286 14
Commercial Lines 1,197 1,126 6
Companywide 37,890 33,412 13

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive August 2025 Complete Earnings Release


