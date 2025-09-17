

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corporation (PGR), an insurance company, on Wednesday reported a rise in net profit for the month of August.



For the month of August, the firm registered a net income of $1.220 billion, or $2.07 per share, higher than $935 million, or $1.59 per share, in the same month last year.



Net premiums earned stood at $7.036 billion as against the prior year's $5.968 billion.



Net premiums written moved up to $7.199 billion from $6.507 billion a year ago.



