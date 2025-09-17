Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola Mining") is pleased to announce that it has received six Mining Lease extensions for five years from the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals. The six Mining Lease extensions (together, "Mine Lease Extensions"), 237642 to 237647, extend its wholly-owned New Craigmont Property (the "Property") for five years, which is located adjacent to Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine.

The Mine Lease Extensions hold significant value for the Company's over 10,800-hectare project, which is the location of Canada's highest grade historic copper mine.

Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola, commented, "This year we have actively conducted exploration that was not focused on skarn, but vectoring towards a porphyry system. Maintaining mine permits (M-68) and garnering Mine Lease Extensions can significantly expedite a projected moving from exploration to operation. At Nicola, we have, and will continue to, work diligently on environmental, consultation, and maintaining permits in good standing."

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266764

SOURCE: Nicola Mining Inc.