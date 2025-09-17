Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced management will conduct a business update conference call and webcast on September 24, 2025 at 1:45 ET.

Citizens' management will present and respond to questions during this event. Analysts and investors may ask questions during the live conference call on September 24. Additionally, questions can be submitted HERE in advance of the conference call.

The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on Citizens' Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where internationally the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance and where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels, and Home Service Insurance, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. Citizens' stock is included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266696

SOURCE: Citizens, Inc.