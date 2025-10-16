Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on October 22, 2025

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced management's plan for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Citizens management plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on October 22 at 2:55 ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Citizens management plans to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Virtual Conference on December 10 and 11, 2025. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The timing of Citizens' presentation webcast and additional information about this conference will be provided by the Company when it is available.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where internationally the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance and where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels, and Home Service Insurance, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. Citizens' stock is included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Citizens, Inc.