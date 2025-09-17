Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

2025 FIELD WORK PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Priority target: Boundary Zone - 1 × 2 km Cu-Au soil anomaly

Boundary Zone - 1 × 2 km Cu-Au soil anomaly Follow-up targets: Friday Creek, Combination, Haul Road zones (mapping + rock sampling)

Friday Creek, Combination, Haul Road zones (mapping + rock sampling) Workstreams: detailed geological mapping, systematic rock geochemistry, alteration mapping

detailed geological mapping, systematic rock geochemistry, alteration mapping Core program: re-log, catalogue, reinterpret historical core around key intercepts

re-log, catalogue, reinterpret historical core around key intercepts Outcome: ranked, data-driven target matrix to guide next steps toward drill-targeting

Peter Berdusco, President & CEO of the Company, commented: "We are excited to kick off our 2025 field work at Copper Dome. The Boundary Zone-a recently identified 1 × 2 km Cu-Au anomaly with historical rock samples up to 43% Cu-will anchor our systematic mapping and geochemistry. In parallel, we will refine the Friday Creek, Combination, and Haul Road zones and re-log historical core to deliver a ranked, data-driven target matrix."

2025 Field Work Program Summary

The 2025 program will prioritize exploration of the Boundary Zone, a newly defined target characterized by a 1 km by 2-km copper-gold soil geochemical anomaly (See Figure 1: "Map of Copper Dome Zones with Historical Work and Prospective Area"). Historical rock sampling on the western margin of the Boundary Zone returned exceptional assays of up to 43% Cu, 28.16 g/t Au, and 18.19 g/t Pd. Given the limited historical work in this area, the Company's field efforts will focus on systematic geochemical rock sampling and detailed geological mapping. This work aims to better understand the nature of copper-gold mineralization, identify alteration assemblages, and evaluate the proximity of potential porphyry centers relative to the Boundary Zone.

In addition, follow-up rock sampling and geological mapping will be conducted on the Friday Creek, Combination, and Haul Road zones which are adjacent to the Boundary Zone (See Figure 2: "Location Map of the Copper Dome Project"). The Friday Creek and Combination zones have seen limited historical diamond drilling that tested both geophysical and geochemical anomalies, with notable results including:

DDH FC-01 : 8.0 m grading 0.55% Cu and 2.8 g/t Au

: 8.0 m grading 0.55% Cu and 2.8 g/t Au DDH FC-02 : 15.0 m grading 0.32% Cu and 0.98 g/t Au

: 15.0 m grading 0.32% Cu and 0.98 g/t Au DDH FC-12 : 42.5 m grading 0.28% Cu, including 6.0 m grading 1.5% Cu and 0.70 g/t Au

: 42.5 m grading 0.28% Cu, including 6.0 m grading 1.5% Cu and 0.70 g/t Au DDH FC-10-17 : 19.5 m grading 0.71% Cu, including 2.0 m grading 4.08% Cu

: 19.5 m grading 0.71% Cu, including 2.0 m grading 4.08% Cu DDH FC-18: 102.7 m grading 0.14% Cu, including 20.0 m grading 0.64% Cu

Understanding the geological framework of these zones will be critical in developing a comprehensive target matrix for future drill testing. The Company's objective is to define the specific geological settings of each target and identify those with the most favourable characteristics for copper-gold porphyry centers.

As part of the 2025 program, field crews will also evaluate the condition of historical drill core for relogging, cataloguing, and reinterpretation, with particular attention to the most significant historical intercepts.





Figure 1: Map of Copper Dome Zones with Historical Work and Prospective Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/266816_26aa7d8bd440baae_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Location Map of the Copper Dome Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/266816_26aa7d8bd440baae_003full.jpg

About The Copper Dome Project

Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s (TSX: HBM) producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north which hosts Proven and Probable Reserves of 702 million tonnes grading 0.24% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, and 0.72 g/t Ag. Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed

Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property.

Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected.

Drilling: 8,900+ metres of diamond drilling.

Trenching: Over 1 km excavated.

With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper and other critical metals needed for the energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition using disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, is targeting a porphyry-style copper-gold system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One's goal is to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Mark, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

