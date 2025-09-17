

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment across asset classes and regions remains tethered to the looming interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.



Wall Street Futures are directionless ahead of the widely expected first rate cut by the Fed in nine months. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note amidst steady inflation readings from the U.K. Earlier, Asian markets too had finished trading in a mixed pattern. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed at an over 4-year high.



The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened ahead of the Fed's decision. Ten-year bond yields eased across regions. Both the crude oil benchmarks declined but losses were limited by the geopolitical tensions. Gold retreated from its all-time high. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,814.50, up 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,604.80, down 0.03% Germany's DAX at 23,359.41, up 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,217.55, up 0.24% France's CAC 40 at 7,804.96, down 0.17% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,370.85, down 0.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 44,790.38, down 0.25% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,818.50, down 0.67% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,876.34, up 0.37% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,908.39, up 1.78%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1837, down 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.3651, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 146.40, down 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.6681, down 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3750, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 96.84, up 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.022%, down 0.05% Germany at 2.6728%, down 0.79% France at 3.488%, down 0.06% U.K. at 4.6280%, down 0.28% Japan at 1.598%, down 0.25%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $68.24, down 0.34%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $64.28, down 0.37%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,705.47, down 0.53%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $116,353.22, up 0.82% Ethereum at $4,490.67, down 0.28% XRP at $3.01, down 0.47% BNB at $953.13, up 2.75% Solana at $234.49, down 0.49%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News