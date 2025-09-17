Henkel: Meet Jonathan: Using Love and Courage to Inspire Authenticity

Jonathan Espinosa is driving positive change throughout the communities he calls home. Building on a passion for connecting others and encouraging bravery to be oneself, he promotes meaningful growth that creates lasting impact.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Tapping into different voices, perspectives, and experiences helps businesses solve problems, reveals new opportunities to grow, and encourages contributions that better support people and communities. At Henkel North America, diversity is a path to progress, innovation, and impact. Our employees and partners are united by our purpose: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. They collaborate to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives - allowing us to deliver products, services, and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life.

We invite you to "meet" our pioneers in our series, "Pioneers for Good."

Introducing Jonathan Espinosa

Jonathan Espinosa, Supply Chain Finance Controller for Henkel North America, embodies how love and courage can ignite meaningful change. This attitude has not only helped him shift challenges into growth opportunities but also encourage others to live authentically.

Beginning his career as an operational controller for Henkel in Mexico in 2016, Jonathan moved to the US in 2023 to work for the supply chain organization. Jonathan's career is a testament to his deep commitment to embracing every challenge with fortitude.

"Every position I have held has challenged me either personally or professionally and each experience has led me to growth," said Jonathan.

Fostering Community in the Workplace

Jonathan looks for ways to create opportunities for employees to bond and foster unity. In Mexico, he organized events such an open mic format where employees could express ideas and share experiences in a safe space.

When Jonathan transferred to a new role in the US, he brought his spirit of love and authenticity along with his quest to do his part in building the culture of belonging at Henkel. He joined the PRIDE Employee Resource Group (ERG) to collaborate with his new colleagues in creating opportunities for connection.

For Jonathan, ERGs help Henkel to build inclusive communities that empower employees to bring their full authentic selves to work. The ERG network at Henkel thrives on collaboration, offering members and allies a chance to connect across communities.

With Jonathan's leadership, the ERG has organized simple events such as cupcakes and conversation on Valentine's Day as well as larger scale events including employee participation in the NYC Pride parade to celebrate the power of love and inclusion.

Through his time working with Henkel's PRIDE ERG and exposure to other ERGs, Jonathan has developed a deeper appreciation for Henkel's larger network of resource groups. Although not a formal member of UNIDOS, Henkel's Hispanic/Latinx ERG, Jonathan shares his Hispanic heritage and celebrates the group's mission while continuing to spread his message of love and courage.

"Diversity is an asset, not a liability. When you show who you truly are, you activate the power of diversity to strengthen relationships and build community in the workplace. You should never be afraid or ashamed of who you are." Jonathan Espinosa, Supply Chain Finance Controller for Henkel North America

Leading With Love, Allows Unity to Follow

At the heart of Jonathan's advocacy is a simple message: love is the antidote.

This philosophy aligns with Henkel's sentiment of "Love Unites All", a notion that Jonathan also carries with him in his day-to-day life. By leading with love, Jonathan is able to advocate for his community, live true to himself, and encourage others around him to do the same.

Jonathan's ability to use love as an antidote provides courage for the next generation to continue in his path. He aims to help shape a future where more people can be their authentic selves not solely in the workplace but in every facet of life. Jonathan's journey shows that when individuals are empowered to be themselves, they open doors for those to come.

Jonathan says, "being open and vocal about your identity allows others to feel safe to do so as well."

See Jonathan and Henkel colleagues celebrating Pride across the globe and sharing the message Love Unites All.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/meet-jonathan-using-love-and-courage-to-inspire-authenticity-1074680