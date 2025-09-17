Cision Ltd.: CisionOne Expands AI-Powered Platform with Enhanced Instant Insights and Social Intelligence

Innovative upgrades unify traditional, social and media release distribution-giving PR teams faster, smarter ways to cut through the noise, respond in real time, and prove impact.

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global leader in consumer and media intelligence solutions, today announced two major upgrades to its CisionOne platform: enhanced Instant Insights dashboards and expanded CisionOne Social intelligence. Together, these innovations deliver a more unified, AI-powered solution for PR teams to monitor conversations, manage reputation, distribute media releases, and demonstrate impact-all from one place.

For years, PR teams have struggled with fragmented tools, siloed data, and platforms built for marketers rather than communicators. The result: disconnected views of social, traditional, and media release distribution, slower crisis response times, and an ongoing struggle to prove ROI.

CisionOne, the industry's only end-to-end AI-powered communications platform, directly addresses these challenges with:

Advanced Filtering and Customization - Instantly apply powerful filters and tailor dashboards with flexible options to zero in on the coverage that matters most.

Instantly apply powerful filters and tailor dashboards with flexible options to zero in on the coverage that matters most. Granular Analysis - Drill into charts and metrics to uncover the story behind the numbers.

- Drill into charts and metrics to uncover the story behind the numbers. Insights Hub - Build, organize, and share media coverage in one central place, making collaboration easier than ever.

- Build, organize, and share media coverage in one central place, making collaboration easier than ever. Shareable Interactive Dashboards - Seamless collaboration with interactive dashboards for stakeholders, even those without CisionOne access.

- Seamless collaboration with interactive dashboards for stakeholders, even those without CisionOne access. Traditional, Social, and Distribution in One View - Access a unified dashboard that combines traditional coverage, social conversations, and media release performance for a complete, real-time picture.

- Access a unified dashboard that combines traditional coverage, social conversations, and media release performance for a complete, real-time picture. Enhanced Social Capabilities - New integrations with Instagram and LinkedIn (with a TikTok API coming soon), plus deeper workflows for listening, publishing and engagement.

"PR teams have unique challenges that marketing-first tools don't solve - from managing crises to measuring the true value of earned media," said Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer at Cision. "With these AI-powered innovations, we've built the only communications platform that brings together traditional media, social intelligence, and media release distribution- enabling our customers to move faster, prove impact, and protect their reputations in real time."

CisionOne now stands apart as the only end-to-end communications platform where social intelligence, traditional media insights, and journalist outreach & distribution live together - streamlining workflows and enabling smarter, more impactful strategies.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

