Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, announces several internal moves, underscoring the company's global approach to leadership development and a commitment to talent.

Dave Ingram has been appointed to the role of Chief People Business Transformation Officer, responsible for delivering the next chapter for building an organization that is fit for the future. In this role, Dave will continue to prioritize talent management, succession planning, performance management, and capability building which are core to setting a legacy of more than 163 years for the success of generations to come. Dave, a member of the Bacardi Global Leadership Team, most recently served as Chief Supply Chain Officer, where he led the end-to-end supply chain for the company's portfolio of brands from leading its operations sites and logistics across the globe, to ensuring the consistent exceptional quality and taste of Bacardi products and overseeing the sourcing of all raw materials. Dave brings a true global view to the role and a passion for connecting people and cultures stemming from his experiences living in Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Bermuda. Dave, who joined Bacardi in 2022, continues to report to Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Madhavan and will be based at the company's global headquarters in Bermuda, pending approval by the Bermuda Immigration Authority.

This news follows the previously announced retirement of Scott Northcutt after more than 16 years leading the people organization at Bacardi and serving on the Global Leadership Team. Scott will serve as Senior Vice President of Family Development Programs.

With Dave's move, Bacardi promotes Nicole Zukowski to Chief Supply Chain Officer. She joins the Global Leadership Team reporting to Mahesh and will be based in Bermuda, pending approval by the Bermuda Immigration Authority. Nicole's promotion follows her role as Senior Vice President of North America Supply Chain where she led a team responsible for a continuous journey of transformation within capabilities, planning, data and more. Within her scope was management of production and manufacturing teams across the region including the world's largest premium rum distillery where BACARDÍ rum is produced in Puerto Rico, the home of ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and the bottling facility in Jacksonville, Florida. With this appointment she now oversees all supply chain teams across the portfolio of Bacardi brands and around the globe. Prior to Bacardi, Nicole served in senior leadership supply chain roles across consumer brands including Nike and L'Oreal. She has been recognized for contributions to her field and named as one of 100 most Influential Women in Supply Chain in 2020 by Global Women Supply Chain Leaders.

Guillermo Donayre succeeds Nicole as the new Senior Vice President of North America Supply Chain,taking on responsibility for the region while also maintaining responsibility for the PATRÓN tequila and agave production in Mexico. With three decades of experience in end-to-end operations and across different markets in Latin America, Guillermo has held a wide range of leadership roles during his career to date, including integrated supply planning, logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, procurement, and engineering for the food and beverage industry. He joined Bacardi in 2023 in Mexico and will relocate to the regional office of North America in Coral Gables, Florida. Pamela Chanona, Vice President Market Supply Chain Europe adds Latin America and the Caribbean to her responsibilities.

"We're proud to appoint exceptional talent from within our organization into these critical roles," says Mahesh Madhavan, Bacardi Limited Chief Executive Officer. "These leaders have consistently demonstrated deep expertise, a strong commitment to our values, and the ability to lead at scale. Their appointments reflect not only their individual accomplishments, but also our belief in growing leadership from within our own teams."

Dave's appointment is immediate, subject to Bermuda Immigration Authority approval. The appointments of Nicole, Guillermo and Pamela are effective January 1, 2026.

