The stackable battery ranges 4.9 kWh to 19.6 kWh per unit while the inverter is available in ranges from 3.8 kW to 13 kW. The company also introduced a meter socket adapter to avoid triggering costly main panel upgrades.From pv magazine USA SolarEdge launched Nexis, a modular solar and energy storage system for residential projects. The integrated inverter and stackable battery solution is available with batteries included or as a standalone PV system. A single battery module adds 4.9 kWh, 3.5 kW of storage. Each battery stack can accommodate up to four units, scaling to 19.6 kWh, 13 kW per stack. ...

