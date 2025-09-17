BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 30 June 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Carline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 2427



17 September 2025



END

