Broad Arrow Auctions: The World's Rarest Bugatti: SBX Cars, in Collaboration with Broad Arrow, Offers the One-of-One La Voiture Noire

Grosse Pointe, MI, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the car the world thought they'd never see for sale. SBX Cars, a Supercar Blondie Company, in collaboration with Broad Arrow, A Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) Company, is proud to announce that the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the one and only car of its kind, is officially available to buy.

Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, this hypercar is literally one of one. Built to celebrate Bugatti's 110th anniversary, La Voiture Noire pays tribute to the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic - a car so rare and valuable that one of the originals vanished decades ago, becoming a "Holy Grail" in automotive history.

Now, Bugatti has brought that myth back to life, and SBX Cars and Broad Arrow have the rare privilege of offering it to the market.

Why This Car Blows Minds

One of one. No other La Voiture Noire exists.

1,500 horsepower. Powered by Bugatti's famous 8.0-liter, 16-cylinder quad-turbocharged engine.

Design as art. Hand-sculpted carbon fiber that looks more like modern art than car design.

Built for history. A modern reimagining of one of the most mysterious cars ever made.

World's most expensive. It was officially the most expensive new car in the world at the time it was unveiled in 2019.

Supercar Blondie's take, "When the La Voiture Noire was first revealed to the world, jaws dropped." said Alex Hirschi (Supercar Blondie) - Co-Founder of SBX Cars. "This one of one Bugatti is the Holy Grail of HyperCars. Now, SBX Cars is giving someone the chance to own this beauty and celebrate an important part of Bugatti's history. Honestly, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I'm so excited to witness."

Alexander Weaver, Vice President of Private Sales for Broad Arrow, says, "As the most expensive new car ever built as part of Bugatti's renewed focus on bespoke "haute couture" creations, this exceptionally individual and unique hypercar is the true pinnacle of modern hypercar production. Complete with single ownership from new provenance, an entirely bespoke build and extensive test mileage since new, this Bugatti redefines what roadworthy art truly is."

One Shot at Owning History

For collectors, this isn't just a hypercar - it's the crown jewel. The Bugatti La Voiture Noire already has its place in automotive history as the world's most exclusive new car, and now it's ready to find its next home.

SBX Cars and Broad Arrow have partnered to represent the exceptional Bugatti 'La Voiture Noire' collaboratively. The availability of the Bugatti is truly a rare opportunity, and the partnership between the two companies combines the hallmarks of both, including unparalleled global reach, exceptional client service, an industry-leading financing arm, and decades of important client relationships. SBX Cars and Broad Arrow look forward to working together to offer this exceptional Bugatti and are honored to open the door to the rarest opportunity in the car world.

About Bugatti: Founded in 1909 in Molsheim, France, Bugatti is one of the most storied names in automotive history. Known for combining cutting-edge engineering with artful design, Bugatti has created some of the most iconic cars in the world - from the pre-war Type 57 SC Atlantic to modern legends like the Veyron and Chiron. Each Bugatti is built in extremely limited numbers, often by hand, and is considered the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and craftsmanship. The La Voiture Noire continues that tradition as a true one-of-one masterpiece.

About SBX Cars

SBX Cars, a Supercar Blondie Company, is a global marketplace dedicated to sourcing and selling the world's coolest cars. From limited-production hypercars to collectible icons and timeless classics, SBX Cars connects collectors worldwide.

Powered by the influence of Supercar Blondie, the world's largest automotive media brand with over 125 million followers, SBX Cars has rapidly become a disruptive force in the collector and hypercar space. With unmatched audience reach, trusted discretion, and deep expertise, the platform is redefining how rare cars are discovered, bought, and sold on a global stage. Learn more at SBXCars.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Broad Arrow

Broad Arrow, a Hagerty, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 900,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.comor connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Xand LinkedIn.

