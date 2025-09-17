Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2025 17:42 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exor N.V.: Exor Press Release - H1 2025 Results

Amsterdam, 17 September 2025

EXOR NAV PER SHARE OUTPERFORMS MSCI WORLD INDEX

  • In the first half of 2025, Exor's net asset value (NAV) per share outperformed the MSCI World Index by 5 percentage points, supported by €1 billion share buyback
  • Despite significant market volatility, Companies performed in line with the MSCI World Index with varied performance across holdings
  • Lingotto delivered strong returns of 11% over the period, mainly driven by its public investments
  • Exor is well-positioned to seize significant investment opportunities with €4.1 billion of inflows from monetisation of assets, including the Ferrari share placement, and dividend income
  • By the end of the first half, Exor's gross asset value amounted to €40 billion, while the NAV totalled €36 billion

"We entered 2025 amid significant disruption, with tariffs and regulatory uncertainties having a substantial impact on our companies. While these headwinds created a challenging start to the year, we have made steady progress," Exor CEO John Elkann said in the first-half report.

"We have reduced portfolio concentration through successful monetisation, backed a strategic deal that will bring new opportunities to Iveco Group for its next chapter, and continued to support leadership teams across our companies," he said.

LINK TO THE REPORT

ABOUT EXOR

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, CNH, Stellantis and Philips.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
