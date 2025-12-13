Anzeige
WKN: A2DHZ4 | ISIN: NL0012059018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2025 15:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exor N.V.: Exor Press Release - Announcement on Juventus

Amsterdam, 13 December 2025

EXOR BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS TETHER'S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE EXOR'S CONTROLLING STAKE IN JUVENTUS

Exor N.V. ("Exor" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal submitted by Tether Investments, S.A. de C.V. ("Tether") to acquire all of the shares of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. ("Juventus" or the "Club") owned by Exor.

Exor reaffirms its previous, consistent statements that it has no intention of selling any of its shares in Juventus to a third party, including but not restricted to El Salvador-based Tether.

Juventus is a storied and successful club, of which Exor and the Agnelli family are the stable and proud shareholders for over a century, and they remain fully committed to the Club, supporting its new management team in the execution of a clear strategy to deliver strong results both on and off the field.

ABOUT EXOR

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, CNH, Stellantis and Philips.


