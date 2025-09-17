Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025
Kering: Francesca Bellettini appointed President and CEO of Gucci

Press release - Francesca Bellettini appointed President and CEO of Gucci - 17 09 25

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2025

FRANCESCA BELLETTINI APPOINTED
PRESIDENT AND CEO OF GUCCI

Kering today announced the appointment of Francesca Bellettini as President and Chief Executive Officer of Gucci, reporting to Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Kering.

Luca de Meo stated: "At this pivotal moment, I intend to build a leaner and clearer organization in which the best talent drive our Houses forward. Gucci, as the flagship of our Group, deserves the sharpest focus, and Francesca - one of the most seasoned and respected professionals in our industry - will bring the leadership and flawless execution needed to restore the brand to its rightful place."

Francesca Bellettini declared: "I am truly honored to take on direct responsibility for Gucci, one of the world's most iconic luxury Houses. I look forward to working under the leadership of Luca de Meo, whose innovative and fresh perspective inspires us to push boundaries. I'm excited to embark on this new challenge together with the whole Gucci team and alongside Demna, whose creativity I have always admired."

Jean-Marc Duplaix will continue to serve as Group Chief Operating Officer of Kering, supporting Luca de Meo in both the development of the Group and the management of its organization.

As part of this change, the functions of Kering Deputy CEO will be eliminated.

Photograph available here
Credit: © Marco Cella
About Francesca Bellettini

Francesca Bellettini joined Kering in 2003 as Strategic Planning Director and Associate Worldwide Merchandising Director of Gucci. In 2008, she joined Bottega Veneta and became Worldwide Merchandising and Communications Director in 2010. In 2013, she became President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Laurent. In September 2023, Francesca Bellettini was appointed Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Brand Development. Prior to joining Kering, Francesca Belletini, who started her career in London as an investment banker, worked for the Business Planning and Development division of the Prada group, and later became Operations Manager for Helmut Lang.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering's Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Caroline Bruel+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 caroline.bruel-ext@kering.com
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49claire.roblet@kering.com
Aurélie Husson-Dumoutier+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45aurelie.husson-dumoutier@kering.com

