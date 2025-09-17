Regulatory News:

Press release Paris, 17th September 2025

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) filed its 2024/25 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 17th, 2025 under number D.25-0638.

This document is available on the Company's website www.pernod-ricard.com and on the AMF website www.amf-france.org. It is also available at the Company's registered office 5 cours Paul Ricard CS 50180 75380 Paris cedex 08.

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

The 2024/25 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

The 2024/25 statutory financial statements of Pernod Ricard S.A.;

The related Statutory Auditor's reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements of Pernod Ricard S.A.;

The 2024/25 management report including notably the declaration of extra-financial performance;

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

Information regarding internal control and risk management;

The presentation of the resolutions as well as the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of October 27 th , 2025; and

, 2025; and Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

Shareholders' agenda: Q1 2025/26 Sales Thursday 16 October 2025.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €10,959million in fiscal year FY25.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

