Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Sep-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 17 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 92,779 Highest price paid per share: 120.40p Lowest price paid per share: 118.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.7267p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,356,250 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,356,250) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 119.7267p 92,779

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 548 119.60 09:06:28 00353585961TRLO1 XLON 696 119.60 09:06:28 00353585960TRLO1 XLON 618 118.80 09:14:46 00353590276TRLO1 XLON 224 119.00 09:15:04 00353590593TRLO1 XLON 460 119.00 09:15:04 00353590592TRLO1 XLON 380 119.00 09:15:04 00353590591TRLO1 XLON 488 119.00 09:15:04 00353590590TRLO1 XLON 70 119.00 09:15:04 00353590595TRLO1 XLON 35 119.00 09:15:04 00353590594TRLO1 XLON 490 118.60 09:15:04 00353590597TRLO1 XLON 172 118.60 09:15:04 00353590596TRLO1 XLON 419 118.80 10:18:37 00353618418TRLO1 XLON 457 118.80 10:18:37 00353618417TRLO1 XLON 169 118.80 10:18:37 00353618419TRLO1 XLON 35 118.80 10:18:37 00353618428TRLO1 XLON 3411 120.00 10:18:42 00353618456TRLO1 XLON 1252 120.00 10:18:45 00353618479TRLO1 XLON 1264 119.80 10:18:50 00353618506TRLO1 XLON 509 120.40 10:18:50 00353618507TRLO1 XLON 101 120.20 10:18:50 00353618508TRLO1 XLON 1205 120.20 10:18:53 00353618527TRLO1 XLON 309 120.40 10:19:16 00353618660TRLO1 XLON 357 120.40 10:19:16 00353618661TRLO1 XLON 171 120.40 10:19:25 00353618766TRLO1 XLON 649 120.00 10:20:00 00353618956TRLO1 XLON 181 120.00 10:21:55 00353619637TRLO1 XLON 362 120.00 10:21:55 00353619636TRLO1 XLON 160 120.00 10:22:01 00353619677TRLO1 XLON 1294 119.80 10:22:01 00353619678TRLO1 XLON 571 119.80 10:22:01 00353619679TRLO1 XLON 1283 119.40 10:22:01 00353619680TRLO1 XLON 178 119.20 10:31:50 00353624946TRLO1 XLON 364 119.20 10:31:50 00353624945TRLO1 XLON 109 119.20 10:31:50 00353624944TRLO1 XLON 644 119.20 10:36:29 00353628543TRLO1 XLON 36 119.20 10:41:06 00353631602TRLO1 XLON 502 119.20 10:41:06 00353631601TRLO1 XLON 106 119.20 10:41:06 00353631600TRLO1 XLON 8 119.60 10:43:11 00353633157TRLO1 XLON 70 119.60 10:43:11 00353633156TRLO1 XLON 627 119.20 11:10:06 00353641285TRLO1 XLON 628 119.20 11:10:06 00353641284TRLO1 XLON 102 119.20 11:10:06 00353641287TRLO1 XLON 1200 119.20 11:10:06 00353641286TRLO1 XLON 190 119.20 11:17:32 00353641653TRLO1 XLON 332 119.20 11:17:32 00353641652TRLO1 XLON 166 119.20 11:17:32 00353641651TRLO1 XLON 175 119.20 11:17:32 00353641654TRLO1 XLON 295 119.00 11:31:22 00353642097TRLO1 XLON 336 119.00 11:31:22 00353642096TRLO1 XLON 637 119.20 13:35:07 00353646711TRLO1 XLON 8 119.20 13:35:07 00353646710TRLO1 XLON 161 119.80 14:08:38 00353648128TRLO1 XLON 680 119.80 14:08:38 00353648127TRLO1 XLON 305 119.80 14:08:38 00353648126TRLO1 XLON 420 119.80 14:08:38 00353648125TRLO1 XLON 164 119.80 14:08:38 00353648129TRLO1 XLON 1338 119.60 14:08:38 00353648130TRLO1 XLON 497 119.20 14:25:04 00353648657TRLO1 XLON 784 119.20 14:25:04 00353648658TRLO1 XLON 171 119.80 14:30:53 00353648996TRLO1 XLON 613 119.80 14:30:53 00353648995TRLO1 XLON 257 119.80 14:30:53 00353648994TRLO1 XLON 24142 120.00 14:32:04 00353649076TRLO1 XLON 582 120.00 14:32:04 00353649075TRLO1 XLON 2837 120.00 14:32:04 00353649074TRLO1 XLON 738 119.60 14:32:04 00353649077TRLO1 XLON 738 119.60 14:32:19 00353649090TRLO1 XLON 543 119.60 14:32:19 00353649089TRLO1 XLON 1293 119.80 14:34:07 00353649180TRLO1 XLON 39 120.00 14:35:50 00353649244TRLO1 XLON 126 120.00 14:35:50 00353649243TRLO1 XLON 2066 120.00 14:35:50 00353649242TRLO1 XLON 649 119.80 14:35:50 00353649245TRLO1 XLON 662 120.00 14:36:18 00353649275TRLO1 XLON 650 119.80 14:36:27 00353649278TRLO1 XLON 1776 120.00 14:37:45 00353649326TRLO1 XLON 1048 119.80 14:37:46 00353649327TRLO1 XLON 225 119.80 14:37:46 00353649328TRLO1 XLON 622 120.00 14:38:28 00353649344TRLO1 XLON 1239 119.80 14:38:31 00353649347TRLO1 XLON 242 119.80 14:38:42 00353649357TRLO1 XLON 1012 119.80 14:38:42 00353649356TRLO1 XLON 617 119.80 14:40:47 00353649662TRLO1 XLON 645 119.60 14:41:46 00353649737TRLO1 XLON 624 119.40 14:41:46 00353649738TRLO1 XLON 510 119.40 14:45:35 00353649955TRLO1 XLON 635 119.80 14:48:08 00353650134TRLO1 XLON 635 119.80 14:48:56 00353650179TRLO1 XLON 621 119.80 14:54:28 00353650532TRLO1 XLON 648 119.80 14:54:36 00353650533TRLO1 XLON 625 120.00 14:59:30 00353650688TRLO1 XLON 618 119.80 14:59:48 00353650739TRLO1 XLON 649 120.00 15:07:26 00353651104TRLO1 XLON 653 120.00 15:14:44 00353651446TRLO1 XLON 649 119.60 15:24:02 00353651812TRLO1 XLON 671 119.40 15:24:02 00353651813TRLO1 XLON 673 119.20 15:35:39 00353652324TRLO1 XLON 674 119.20 15:35:39 00353652323TRLO1 XLON 666 119.20 15:43:30 00353652720TRLO1 XLON 261 119.40 15:45:27 00353652893TRLO1 XLON 357 119.40 15:45:27 00353652892TRLO1 XLON 316 119.40 15:52:19 00353653664TRLO1 XLON 106 119.40 15:52:19 00353653663TRLO1 XLON 199 119.40 15:52:19 00353653662TRLO1 XLON 80 119.40 15:54:17 00353653834TRLO1 XLON 185 119.40 15:54:17 00353653833TRLO1 XLON 361 119.40 15:54:17 00353653832TRLO1 XLON 88 119.40 15:55:32 00353653894TRLO1 XLON 534 119.40 15:55:32 00353653893TRLO1 XLON 335 119.40 15:56:49 00353653927TRLO1 XLON 173 119.40 15:56:49 00353653926TRLO1 XLON 119 119.40 15:56:49 00353653925TRLO1 XLON 466 119.40 15:58:04 00353654004TRLO1 XLON 160 119.40 15:58:04 00353654003TRLO1 XLON 252 119.40 15:59:20 00353654104TRLO1 XLON 184 119.40 15:59:20 00353654103TRLO1 XLON 190 119.40 15:59:20 00353654102TRLO1 XLON 581 119.00 16:00:17 00353654155TRLO1 XLON 175 119.60 16:04:55 00353654344TRLO1 XLON 195 119.60 16:04:55 00353654345TRLO1 XLON 181 119.60 16:04:56 00353654346TRLO1 XLON 189 119.60 16:04:57 00353654347TRLO1 XLON 171 119.60 16:05:15 00353654376TRLO1 XLON 191 119.60 16:05:30 00353654380TRLO1 XLON 617 119.40 16:05:45 00353654394TRLO1 XLON 1236 119.40 16:05:45 00353654393TRLO1 XLON 673 119.40 16:05:50 00353654402TRLO1 XLON 673 119.40 16:06:22 00353654439TRLO1 XLON 95 119.20 16:12:10 00353654858TRLO1 XLON 243 119.60 16:19:43 00353655400TRLO1 XLON 12 119.60 16:19:43 00353655398TRLO1 XLON 580 119.60 16:19:43 00353655397TRLO1 XLON 116 119.60 16:19:43 00353655396TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

