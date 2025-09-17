Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.09.2025 18:45 Uhr
287 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Sep-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

17 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  17 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         92,779 
 
Highest price paid per share:            120.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             118.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    119.7267p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,356,250 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,356,250) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      119.7267p                       92,779

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
548             119.60          09:06:28         00353585961TRLO1     XLON 
 
696             119.60          09:06:28         00353585960TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             118.80          09:14:46         00353590276TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             119.00          09:15:04         00353590593TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             119.00          09:15:04         00353590592TRLO1     XLON 
 
380             119.00          09:15:04         00353590591TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             119.00          09:15:04         00353590590TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              119.00          09:15:04         00353590595TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              119.00          09:15:04         00353590594TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             118.60          09:15:04         00353590597TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             118.60          09:15:04         00353590596TRLO1     XLON 
 
419             118.80          10:18:37         00353618418TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             118.80          10:18:37         00353618417TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             118.80          10:18:37         00353618419TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              118.80          10:18:37         00353618428TRLO1     XLON 
 
3411             120.00          10:18:42         00353618456TRLO1     XLON 
 
1252             120.00          10:18:45         00353618479TRLO1     XLON 
 
1264             119.80          10:18:50         00353618506TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             120.40          10:18:50         00353618507TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             120.20          10:18:50         00353618508TRLO1     XLON 
 
1205             120.20          10:18:53         00353618527TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             120.40          10:19:16         00353618660TRLO1     XLON 
 
357             120.40          10:19:16         00353618661TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             120.40          10:19:25         00353618766TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             120.00          10:20:00         00353618956TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             120.00          10:21:55         00353619637TRLO1     XLON 
 
362             120.00          10:21:55         00353619636TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             120.00          10:22:01         00353619677TRLO1     XLON 
 
1294             119.80          10:22:01         00353619678TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             119.80          10:22:01         00353619679TRLO1     XLON 
 
1283             119.40          10:22:01         00353619680TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             119.20          10:31:50         00353624946TRLO1     XLON 
 
364             119.20          10:31:50         00353624945TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             119.20          10:31:50         00353624944TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             119.20          10:36:29         00353628543TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              119.20          10:41:06         00353631602TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             119.20          10:41:06         00353631601TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             119.20          10:41:06         00353631600TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              119.60          10:43:11         00353633157TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              119.60          10:43:11         00353633156TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             119.20          11:10:06         00353641285TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             119.20          11:10:06         00353641284TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             119.20          11:10:06         00353641287TRLO1     XLON 
 
1200             119.20          11:10:06         00353641286TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             119.20          11:17:32         00353641653TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             119.20          11:17:32         00353641652TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             119.20          11:17:32         00353641651TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             119.20          11:17:32         00353641654TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             119.00          11:31:22         00353642097TRLO1     XLON 
 
336             119.00          11:31:22         00353642096TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             119.20          13:35:07         00353646711TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              119.20          13:35:07         00353646710TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             119.80          14:08:38         00353648128TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             119.80          14:08:38         00353648127TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             119.80          14:08:38         00353648126TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             119.80          14:08:38         00353648125TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             119.80          14:08:38         00353648129TRLO1     XLON 
 
1338             119.60          14:08:38         00353648130TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             119.20          14:25:04         00353648657TRLO1     XLON 
 
784             119.20          14:25:04         00353648658TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             119.80          14:30:53         00353648996TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             119.80          14:30:53         00353648995TRLO1     XLON 
 
257             119.80          14:30:53         00353648994TRLO1     XLON 
 
24142            120.00          14:32:04         00353649076TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             120.00          14:32:04         00353649075TRLO1     XLON 
 
2837             120.00          14:32:04         00353649074TRLO1     XLON 
 
738             119.60          14:32:04         00353649077TRLO1     XLON 
 
738             119.60          14:32:19         00353649090TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             119.60          14:32:19         00353649089TRLO1     XLON 
 
1293             119.80          14:34:07         00353649180TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              120.00          14:35:50         00353649244TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             120.00          14:35:50         00353649243TRLO1     XLON 
 
2066             120.00          14:35:50         00353649242TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             119.80          14:35:50         00353649245TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             120.00          14:36:18         00353649275TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             119.80          14:36:27         00353649278TRLO1     XLON 
 
1776             120.00          14:37:45         00353649326TRLO1     XLON 
 
1048             119.80          14:37:46         00353649327TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             119.80          14:37:46         00353649328TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             120.00          14:38:28         00353649344TRLO1     XLON 
 
1239             119.80          14:38:31         00353649347TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             119.80          14:38:42         00353649357TRLO1     XLON 
 
1012             119.80          14:38:42         00353649356TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             119.80          14:40:47         00353649662TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             119.60          14:41:46         00353649737TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             119.40          14:41:46         00353649738TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             119.40          14:45:35         00353649955TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             119.80          14:48:08         00353650134TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             119.80          14:48:56         00353650179TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             119.80          14:54:28         00353650532TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             119.80          14:54:36         00353650533TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             120.00          14:59:30         00353650688TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             119.80          14:59:48         00353650739TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             120.00          15:07:26         00353651104TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             120.00          15:14:44         00353651446TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             119.60          15:24:02         00353651812TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             119.40          15:24:02         00353651813TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             119.20          15:35:39         00353652324TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             119.20          15:35:39         00353652323TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             119.20          15:43:30         00353652720TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             119.40          15:45:27         00353652893TRLO1     XLON 
 
357             119.40          15:45:27         00353652892TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             119.40          15:52:19         00353653664TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             119.40          15:52:19         00353653663TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             119.40          15:52:19         00353653662TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              119.40          15:54:17         00353653834TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             119.40          15:54:17         00353653833TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             119.40          15:54:17         00353653832TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              119.40          15:55:32         00353653894TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             119.40          15:55:32         00353653893TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             119.40          15:56:49         00353653927TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             119.40          15:56:49         00353653926TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             119.40          15:56:49         00353653925TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             119.40          15:58:04         00353654004TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             119.40          15:58:04         00353654003TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             119.40          15:59:20         00353654104TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             119.40          15:59:20         00353654103TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             119.40          15:59:20         00353654102TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             119.00          16:00:17         00353654155TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             119.60          16:04:55         00353654344TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             119.60          16:04:55         00353654345TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             119.60          16:04:56         00353654346TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             119.60          16:04:57         00353654347TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             119.60          16:05:15         00353654376TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             119.60          16:05:30         00353654380TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             119.40          16:05:45         00353654394TRLO1     XLON 
 
1236             119.40          16:05:45         00353654393TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             119.40          16:05:50         00353654402TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             119.40          16:06:22         00353654439TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              119.20          16:12:10         00353654858TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             119.60          16:19:43         00353655400TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              119.60          16:19:43         00353655398TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             119.60          16:19:43         00353655397TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             119.60          16:19:43         00353655396TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  402224 
EQS News ID:  2199346 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2199346&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2025 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
