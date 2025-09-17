

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin (GRMN) announced a major partnership with King's College London during the Garmin Health Summit at the New York Stock Exchange.



Under the agreement, Garmin will serve as the exclusive smartwatch provider for the Enhanced Maternal and Baby Results with AI-supported Care and Empowerment - EMBRACE research program. The initiative will collect smartwatch and fitness tracker data from up to 40,000 adult participants - pregnant women and their partners - and 20,000 infants worldwide, making it Garmin's largest research collaboration to date.



Each participant will receive a Garmin smartwatch or fitness tracker to monitor key metrics such as heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, physical activity, energy expenditure, Body Battery, and beat-to-beat intervals.



With participants' consent, this data will be analyzed using AI to address conditions like gestational diabetes, pregnancy-related hypertension, and perinatal depression, as well as to develop postnatal care recommendations. The goal is to create machine learning models that identify digital biomarkers to support personalized interventions and improve health outcomes for mothers, partners, and babies.



Garmin Health's Senior Director Jörn Watzke said the collaboration highlights Garmin's commitment to data quality, privacy, and advancing the role of wearables in health research. Professor Josip Car of King's College London emphasized that integrating AI and wearables into research will generate insights that can shape global health policy and improve maternal and child care.



The EMBRACE program is supported by Inkfish, which made the largest single-donor contribution in King's College London's history to advance maternal, child, and lifelong health through AI-driven research.



Garmin Health continues to power third-party digital health solutions through its ecosystem of devices, APIs, and SDKs, enabling organizations to access real-time or historical biometric data with customizable privacy controls. More details are available at garmin.com/health.



GRMN currently trades at $236.87 or 0.08 percent higher on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News