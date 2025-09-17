

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland market briefly moved above the flat line in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, but failed to sustain momentum and settled marginally down with a few frontline stocks turning weak again.



Investors largely stayed cautious, looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later in the day.



The benchmark SMI closed with a loss of 19.70 points or 0.16% at 11,998.96. The index touched a low of 11,969.74 an a high of 12,031.49 in the session.



Richemont closed lower by 2.15%. SIG Group and Givaudan closed down by about 1.6%. VAT Group and ABB lost 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



Julius Baer, SGS, Sika, Lonza Group, Geberit and Nestle lost 0.5 to 0.75%.



Sandoz Group climbed 2.02% and Partners Group ended nearly 2% up. Amrize gained about 1.3%, while Logitech International, Swiss Re, Roche Holding and UBS Group gained 0.6 to 0.85%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News