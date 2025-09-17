Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 septembre/September 2025) - Oberon Uranium Corp. (OBRN) has announced a name and symbol change to New Earth Resources Corp. (EATH) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 6,253,500 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on September 22, 2025.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on September 19, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Oberon Uranium Corp. (OBRN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en New Earth Resources Corp. (EATH) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 6 253 500 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 22 septembre 2025.

Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres en cours seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 19 septembre 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 22 SEPT 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 22 SEPT 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 22 SEPT 2025 New Name/Nouveau Nom : New Earth Resources Corp. New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: EATH NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 643818107 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA6438181076 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: OBRN Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 673910105/CA6739101054

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)