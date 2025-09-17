Anzeige
WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 19:34
20,100 Euro
+0,50 % +0,100
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,12020,26023:00
20,12020,20022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2025 22:22 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frontline plc.: FRO - Filing of Half Yearly Report

Frontline plc (the "Company") announces the filing of its half yearly report for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The half yearly report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.frontlineplc.cy (http://www.frontlineplc.cy/) or from the link below.

September 17, 2025
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus.

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Half Year Report 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4458d716-ad44-424c-9735-e57668c46351)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
