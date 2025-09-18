Agereh Technologies Inc.: Agereh Technologies Announces Board Appointment

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Agereh Technologies Inc. ("Agereh" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO)(OTCQB:CRBAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of James W. Plumptre as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Plumptre has more than 30 years' experience leading high technology organizations and delivering results in international settings. He held the position of VP, Information Services, at Superior Propane Ltd., Canada's only national provider of portable fuels, equipment and service, a wholly owned subsidiary of $4 billion Superior Plus Corporation. Prior to Superior, he was the CIO at Flint Energy Services Ltd. (now AECOM), a $2.3 billion fully integrated upstream and midstream construction and production service provider to the energy and resource industries, operating in more than 60 locations across North America. In both of these roles, he was recruited to transform the IT department to improve project delivery and operations, and to position technology to support and advance corporate business lines. Prior to these positions, as a member of the Executive Committee Mr. Plumptre oversaw the insurance vertical at CGI's near-shore delivery center in Halifax. There he held full P&L accountability for delivery consultancies providing remote development and support services for international clientele.

In addition to these roles, Mr. Plumptre held senior positions at Accenture, Servus Credit Union, Manulife Financial, Maritime Life Assurance Company, Nortel Networks and the Communications Security Establishment. He has been a senior diplomat at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC, was selected to participate in a management exchange program with Newbridge Networks Corporation (now Alcatel) and has operated his own consulting company.

Mr. Plumptre has experience in Oil and Gas Services, Insurance, Banking, Telecommunications, Manufacturing and Health Care industries as well as in Government. He has held key positions responsible for corporate strategic planning, strategic alliance management, large-scale program and project delivery and rescue, next generation systems and applications evaluation and development, large-scope systems integration, and operations management. Mr. Plumptre holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Electrical) degree from the University of Manitoba.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh is a Canadian-based AI technology company whose platforms target advanced technology solutions for the transportation industry. The first application developed is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Upcoming products will continue to deliver advanced technology solutions that address critical challenges in the transportation industry.

Ken Brizel, CEO

