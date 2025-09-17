Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro Technologies Discontinues US Business

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) ("Exro" or the "Company") announces that after consultation with its advisors and stakeholders, the directors of the Company have decided to discontinue its US business, operated through various US subsidiaries, and is reducing its non-essential US staff accordingly.

It is anticipated that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") will place the Company under delisting review and there can be no assurance as to the outcome of such review or the continued qualification for listing on the TSX.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

