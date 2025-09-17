Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2DWXY | ISIN: CA30222R1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 1O2
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 18:29
0,020 Euro
+44,29 % +0,006
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0050,02817.09.
0,0000,00017.09.
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 20:47 Uhr
22 Leser
Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro Technologies Discontinues US Business

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) ("Exro" or the "Company") announces that after consultation with its advisors and stakeholders, the directors of the Company have decided to discontinue its US business, operated through various US subsidiaries, and is reducing its non-essential US staff accordingly.

It is anticipated that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") will place the Company under delisting review and there can be no assurance as to the outcome of such review or the continued qualification for listing on the TSX.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

Contact Information: Investor inquiries: [email protected]; Media inquiries: [email protected]

© 2025 PR Newswire
