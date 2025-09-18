Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET4X | ISIN: FI0009013403 | Ticker-Symbol: KC4
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 17:16
55,82 Euro
-0,50 % -0,28
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,8856,2817.09.
55,8656,3217.09.
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 06:36 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KONE Recognized Among the Top 10 Best Companies for Women in Gulf

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has for the second consecutive year been named one of the Top 10 Best Companies for Women in Gulf, a recognition awarded by Avtar and Seramount, to companies operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Region. This honor underscores KONE's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive, while placing special focus on empowering women to grow, lead, and succeed.

KONE - Top 10 Best Company for Women - Gulf 2025 Award

For KONE, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are not just aspirations, they are part of how the company grows, innovates, and supports communities across the GCC and beyond.

This recognition is also closely connected to KONE's RISE strategy 2025-2030, where people and culture are central. By fostering a workplace that is both inclusive and collaborative, KONE ensures it remains one of the easiest companies to work for and with.

KONE - Top 10 Best Company for Women - Gulf 2025 Award

The award was received on behalf of KONE by Maria Manzoor, People & Communications Director for Middle East Türkiye & Africa.

Loay Dajani, Managing Director for KONE Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa, commented: "This recognition as a Top 10 Best Company for Women in Gulf reflects our strong commitment to KONE's RISE strategy. Just as we create the best People Flow® experiences for our customers, we strive to ensure that our own people feel supported, empowered, and motivated to succeed together."

Maria Manzoor, People & Communications Director for KONE Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa added: "Diversity and inclusion are essential to how we operate and innovate every day. This recognition reinforces our efforts and inspires us to continue creating opportunities where women can thrive and lead."

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Group, said

"As the Best Companies for Women in Gulf (BCWG) study completes its second edition in the Gulf Cooperation Council, we are delighted to see the commitment to gender inclusion, growing in the region. KONE's recognition demonstrates how deeply equity and inclusion are embedded in their culture. Their clarity of purpose and ambition set them apart regionally."!"

KONE has set a global target of 35% of director-level positions to be held by women by 2030, and continues to make steady progress toward this ambition. In the GCC, initiatives such as mentorship programs, emerging leader tracks, and equitable recruitment practices are enabling more women to grow, lead, and take on senior roles.

This recognition reinforces KONE's role as a purpose-driven employer, committed to equity and inclusion while reflecting the diversity of the communities it serves. By investing in people and creating equal opportunities, KONE is helping to shape a more inclusive workplace and a stronger, more innovative future across the GCC and beyond,

About KONE

Did you know KONE moves two billion people every day? As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we employ over 60,000 driven professionals in close to 70 countries worldwide joined together by a shared purpose, to shape the future of cities. In 2024, we had annual net sales of EUR 11.1 billion.

KONE logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775328/BCWG_2025___Top_10.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775329/60180a84_3052_4267_b23b_7c4e3100e12a.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595446/KONE_Primary_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kone-recognized-among-the-top-10-best-companies-for-women-in-gulf-302559325.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.