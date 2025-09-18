KONE Recognized Among the Top 10 Best Companies for Women in Gulf

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has for the second consecutive year been named one of the Top 10 Best Companies for Women in Gulf, a recognition awarded by Avtar and Seramount, to companies operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Region. This honor underscores KONE's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive, while placing special focus on empowering women to grow, lead, and succeed.

For KONE, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are not just aspirations, they are part of how the company grows, innovates, and supports communities across the GCC and beyond.

This recognition is also closely connected to KONE's RISE strategy 2025-2030, where people and culture are central. By fostering a workplace that is both inclusive and collaborative, KONE ensures it remains one of the easiest companies to work for and with.

The award was received on behalf of KONE by Maria Manzoor, People & Communications Director for Middle East Türkiye & Africa.

Loay Dajani, Managing Director for KONE Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa, commented: "This recognition as a Top 10 Best Company for Women in Gulf reflects our strong commitment to KONE's RISE strategy. Just as we create the best People Flow® experiences for our customers, we strive to ensure that our own people feel supported, empowered, and motivated to succeed together."

Maria Manzoor, People & Communications Director for KONE Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa added: "Diversity and inclusion are essential to how we operate and innovate every day. This recognition reinforces our efforts and inspires us to continue creating opportunities where women can thrive and lead."

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Group, said

"As the Best Companies for Women in Gulf (BCWG) study completes its second edition in the Gulf Cooperation Council, we are delighted to see the commitment to gender inclusion, growing in the region. KONE's recognition demonstrates how deeply equity and inclusion are embedded in their culture. Their clarity of purpose and ambition set them apart regionally."!"

KONE has set a global target of 35% of director-level positions to be held by women by 2030, and continues to make steady progress toward this ambition. In the GCC, initiatives such as mentorship programs, emerging leader tracks, and equitable recruitment practices are enabling more women to grow, lead, and take on senior roles.

This recognition reinforces KONE's role as a purpose-driven employer, committed to equity and inclusion while reflecting the diversity of the communities it serves. By investing in people and creating equal opportunities, KONE is helping to shape a more inclusive workplace and a stronger, more innovative future across the GCC and beyond,

About KONE

Did you know KONE moves two billion people every day? As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we employ over 60,000 driven professionals in close to 70 countries worldwide joined together by a shared purpose, to shape the future of cities. In 2024, we had annual net sales of EUR 11.1 billion.

