Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A0DK2J | ISIN: FR0010112524 | Ticker-Symbol: NQ9
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 16:51
9,935 Euro
+0,46 % +0,045
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXITY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXITY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8909,92508:28
9,8859,92008:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 07:34 Uhr
128 Leser
Nexity: Implementation of a share buyback program

IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Saint-Ouen, 18 September 2025, 7:30 a.m. (CET)

Nexity announces the implementation of a share buyback program, pursuant to the authorization granted at the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 22 May 2025. The buyback mandate covers a maximum of 200,000 shares.

These shares will be fully allocated to cover free share plans, particularly in the context of employee share ownership schemes.

NEXITY, LIFE TOGETHER
With €3.5 billion in revenue in 2024, Nexity has a nationwide presence as an urban operator working for urban regeneration and meeting the needs of regions and its clients. Drawing on our dual expertise as a planner/developer and a developer/operator, we are rolling out a regional, multiproduct range of services and solutions. As a long-standing proponent of access to housing for all and the leader in our sector when it comes to low-carbon construction, we are dedicated to making new and renovated real estate both affordable and sustainable. In line with our corporate purpose, "Life together", we endeavour to help build more vibrant, livable cities that are more welcoming and affordable and that respect individuals, the community and the planet. In 2024, Nexity was ranked France's number-one low-carbon project owner by the BBCA for the sixth year running, came fifth in the customer relations ranking drawn up by Les Échos and HCG, and was rated 5 out of 5 by Humpact for the fifth year running (in respect of 2023) as being the leader in its sector in terms of development of human capital. Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext's Compartment B and the SBF 120.

CONTACTS
Anne-Sophie Lanaute - Director of Investor Relations and Financial Communications
+33
Géraldine Bop - Head of regulated relations with shareholders and French market authority

Attachment

  • PR 180925 - Implementation of a share buyback program (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/badbcb17-527e-4e02-a462-0f0e9fcad81f)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
