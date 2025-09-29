Nexity: New Executive Committee focused on Business Line Development to offer the best services and solutions for all our clients

NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FOCUSED ON BUSINESS LINE DEVELOPMENT TO OFFER THE BEST SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS FOR ALL OUR CLIENTS

Following the implementation of its new multi-product regional organisation starting 1 January 2025, Nexity has updated its governance structure to focus on its Urban Planning, Development and Serviced Properties business lines to drive its profitable growth trajectory.

This change, effective starting today, has the following aims:

Offering services and solutions that fully address the current needs of regions across France, in particular through the launch of the multidisciplinary "New Urban Services & Solutions" division.

Developing the most suitable services and solutions for our individual and institutional clients.

Further simplifying and streamlining decision-making processes.





This new Executive Committee, consisting of seven members, is chaired by Véronique Bédague, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer. It is responsible for implementing the Group's strategy, the top priority of which is the rollout of New Nexity, and making all necessary decisions.

It is composed of Members of the current Executive Management Committee:

Jean-Claude Bassien, Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Fabrice Aubert , Deputy Managing Director, who has been appointed Chairman of the New Urban Services & Solutions division.

, Deputy Managing Director, who has been appointed Chairman of the New Urban Services & Solutions division. Pierre-Henry Pouchelon, appointed Deputy Managing Director in charge of Finance and the Development division's performance. Starting 1 January 2026, he will lead the external growth division.





The following additional members, joining as of today:

Joris Delapierre , Managing Director - Paris region. Mr Delapierre joined Nexity as Head of Development at Nexity Foncier Conseil in 2008, and has 17 years of experience in property development with the company.

, Managing Director - Paris region. Mr Delapierre joined Nexity as Head of Development at Nexity Foncier Conseil in 2008, and has 17 years of experience in property development with the company. Lionel Séropian , Managing Director - Sud region. Mr Séropian joined Nexity in 2001 as Head of Planning and Development at the Provence subsidiary, and has over 24 years of experience in property development with the company.

, Managing Director - Sud region. Mr Séropian joined Nexity in 2001 as Head of Planning and Development at the Provence subsidiary, and has over 24 years of experience in property development with the company. Anne-Laure Joumas, Head of Real Estate and Performance, has also been appointed as Head of the Serviced Properties division (Coworking, Serviced Residences). Ms Joumas joined Nexity in 2022 as Head of Operations for Nexity Entreprises, after having built up over 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector.





Véronique Bédague, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The establishment of our new Executive Committee will enable us to effectively capitalise on our growth drivers, in line with the aims of New Nexity. I would like to congratulate Fabrice Aubert, who has been appointed Chairman of the 'New Urban Services & Solutions' division, which will play an important role in Nexity's development, as well as Pierre-Henry Pouchelon, who has been promoted to Deputy Managing Director. The Executive Committee welcomes Joris Delapierre and Lionel Séropian, two highly respected property development professionals who have built up a great deal of expertise over their careers at Nexity. I would also like to congratulate Anne-Laure Joumas, who, after serving as a highly effective operational leader at the head of the Real Estate Department and as part of the team at Nexity Entreprises, will now head up the Serviced Properties division.

Lastly, I would like to express my very sincere thanks to Jean-Luc Porcedo, who has decided to leave the Group."

NEXITY - LIFE TOGETHER

With €3.5 billion in revenue in 2024, Nexity has a nationwide presence as an urban operator working for urban regeneration and meeting the needs of regions and its clients. Drawing on our dual expertise as a planner/developer and a developer/operator, we are rolling out a regional, multi-product range of services and solutions.

As a long-standing proponent of access to housing for all and the leader in our sector when it comes to low-carbon construction, we are dedicated to making new and renovated real estate both affordable and sustainable. In line with our corporate purpose, "Life together", we endeavour to help build more vibrant, livable cities that are more welcoming and affordable and that respect individuals, the community and the planet.

In 2024, Nexity was ranked France's number-one low-carbon project owner by the BBCA for the sixth year running, came fifth in the customer relations ranking drawn up by Les Échos and HCG, and was rated 5 out of 5 by Humpact for the fifth year running (in respect of 2023) as being the leader in its sector in terms of development of human capital.

Nexity is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD), listed on Euronext's Compartment B and the SBF 120.

