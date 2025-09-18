Will deliver next-generation AI technology and help to realize a society where AI can be used with peace of mind

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Inria, France's National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology (Institut national de recherche en sciences et technologies du numérique), announced today that they have launched a joint research project titled "Formal Reasoning applied to AI for Methodological Engineering" (FRAIME) with the aim of realizing trustworthy AI systems. This project will be one part of Inria's DÉFI, a large-scale industry-academia collaboration program, to achieve trustworthy AI systems and establish next-generation AI technology by integrating Formal Methods technologies, a mathematical approach, with AI technologies.

With the rapid development and global spread of AI, companies that develop and provide AI systems are required to manage risks appropriately. In particular, systems that require a high level of safety, such as infrastructure systems and cybersecurity systems, can cause significant damage in the event of any malfunction, making it extremely important to guarantee the reliability of AI output. In theory, AI reliability assessment requires exhaustive testing, thoroughly verifying output results for all possible inputs. However, it is a challenging task that takes an enormous amount of time and incurs huge cost.

Mitsubishi Electric's European subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric R&D Centre Europe, and Inria have been collaborating through joint research on advanced verification technologies utilizing Formal Methods since 2015. This cutting-edge initiative is aimed at developing a technology that theoretically verifies the reliability of AI output by combining Formal Methods technologies with AI technologies such as large-scale language models, leveraging the expertise of both parties and building on their long-standing track record and trust-based relationship. The goal is to further expand the scope of AI application towards systems that require high levels of trustworthiness.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250917231505/en/

Contacts:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Public Relations Department

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp



National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology

nathalie.lacaux@inria.fr



Customer Inquiries

Mitsubishi Electric R&D Centre Europe

1 Allée de Beaulieu, 35700 Rennes, France

info@fr.merce.mee.com



National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology

nathalie.lacaux@inria.fr