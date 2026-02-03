

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY298.265 billion. This compares with JPY248.094 billion last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to JPY4.156 trillion from JPY4.000 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: JPY298.265 Bln. vs. JPY248.094 Bln. last year. -Revenue: JPY4.156 Tn vs. JPY4.000 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Mitsubishi Electric has revised up its operating profit and revenue outlook.



Commenting on the revised guidance, the company said: 'Mainly due to increased sales in the Infrastructure segment and foreign exchange rates reconsidered in line with the weaker yen, both revenue and profit, excluding the impact of the Next-Stage Support Program, are expected to exceed the previous forecast.'



For the full year, Mitsubishi Electric now anticipates operating profit of JPY 500 billion, up JPY 30 billion from the previous guidance. The company now expects annual revenue of JPY 5.760 trillion, up JPY 90 billion from the previous outlook.



