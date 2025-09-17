Brunswick Corporation: Brunswick Boat Group Announces Strategic Consolidation of Fiberglass Boat Manufacturing Operations

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world's largest marine technology company, today announced a consolidation of its global fiberglass boat manufacturing footprint designed to reduce fixed costs and unlock greater productivity and efficiency while maintaining the necessary capacity and flexibility for future growth.

As part of this footprint rationalization, Brunswick will close its Reynosa, Mexico fiberglass boat manufacturing facility, transitioning production of models currently manufactured in the facility into two of its high-performing U.S.-based manufacturing centers in Vonore, Tennessee and Merritt Island, Florida. In addition, its Flagler Beach, Florida production facility will be closed and production of models currently manufactured at that facility will be consolidated into the Edgewater, Florida operation.

"The decision to transition production out of Reynosa, Mexico which is primarily dedicated to manufacturing of our small, value fiberglass boats, follows our recent announcement that we have rationalized our value boat model portfolio and reflects evolving market dynamics that are impacting industry-wide volumes of value fiberglass products," said Brenna Preisser, President of Brunswick Boat Group. "The Reynosa facility and team members have played an important role in our business for many years, and we are committed to supporting their transition. We anticipate the transition will be fully completed by Summer 2026."

Reinforcing the broader integration and expansion effort, Brunswick is investing $5 million in capital improvements across its Tennessee and Florida facilities, further strengthening their capabilities as multi-brand production hubs. This investment underscores Brunswick's commitment to leveraging its scale to drive operational synergies. These moves will result in the creation of more than 200 U.S. manufacturing jobs over the next several years.

"Brunswick's Boat Group has sufficient capacity within our manufacturing footprint to absorb volume, support future market rebounds and capture share gains from an aggressive product development roadmap," Preisser confirmed. "With these and other actions taken to streamline our portfolio and improve productivity, Boat Group will achieve a better structural cost profile and accelerate improved Boat Group profitability."

Brunswick is collaborating closely with local government agencies and economic development partners to support a seamless transition. As Boston Whaler consolidates its production operations in Florida, team members from the Flagler Beach facility will be offered opportunities to transfer to the Edgewater location. The transfer is expected to be fully completed by Summer 2026. In addition, the Company will soon launch recruitment efforts to fill new positions across production, logistics, engineering, and operations management, reinforcing its commitment to growth and long-term investment across its manufacturing footprint in Tennessee and Florida.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that "Next Never Rests". Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick's comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land 'N' Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America's Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.



