Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902313 | ISIN: US1439051079 | Ticker-Symbol: C57
München
18.09.25 | 08:00
36,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARRIAGE SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARRIAGE SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,40037,00008:38
36,40037,00007:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2025 22:54 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carriage Services, Inc.: Carriage Services Announces the Acquisition of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pensacola, Florida

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. ("Carriage" or "Carriage Services") is pleased to announce that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory (collectively, "Faith Chapel"), consisting of two funeral homes and a crematory, located in the Pensacola, Florida market.

Mike Atwood, CEO and President of Faith Chapel, stated, "Faith Chapel has served the Pensacola community for sixty years, and our family has been deeply committed to supporting both our community and our team. As we prepare for the next phase of Faith Chapel's growth, we have chosen Carriage to continue our legacy due to their strong reputation and dedication to service. As we have gotten to know the Carriage team better throughout this process, it has only reassured us that Faith Chapel is in good hands and will continue to serve our community at the highest level."

Steve Metzger, President of Carriage Services, stated, "As Carriage enters Pensacola, we do so with the premier funeral home in the market, currently serving approximately 700 families a year. We are excited to continue our focus on partnering with high quality businesses in growing markets, by expanding our significant presence throughout Florida."

Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO of Carriage Services, stated, "We are energized to continue our acquisition journey, turning strategy into long-term value creation, accelerating purposeful growth, and moving closer to realizing our 2030 Vision."

About Carriage Services
Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 164 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states. Carriage is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please contact us at investorrelations@carriageservices.com.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein or elsewhere by, or on behalf of, Carriage (the "Company") that are not historical facts are intended to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable; however, many important factors, as discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, could cause the Company's results in the future to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by, or on behalf of, the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other information about the Company and news releases, are available at https://www.carriageservices.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.