Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077
18.09.25
2,030 Euro
-0,73 % -0,015
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

DJ Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 
18-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
18 September 2025 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 

Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 

Gulf Keystone announced on 28 August 2025 the declaration of a USD25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.52 US 
cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 30 September 2025 to those shareholders that were 
on the register of members of the Company as at 12 September 2025. 

The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 8.443 pence 
per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of USD1:GBP0.7329 prevailing on 17 
September 2025. 

Enquiries: 
 
Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 402231 
EQS News ID:  2199414 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2199414&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
