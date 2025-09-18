World's first next-gen CA-1 AI robot will be deployed at Meta's Munich office from October accompanied by an exclusive launch event.

Additional integration of Meta's AI models into CircusOS and the CA-1 robot will further enhance and power its agentic AI products and applications.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global technology leader in AI robotics for autonomous nutrition systems, today announces the first-ever deployment of its next-generation autonomous CA-1 robot, beginning with Meta (NASDAQ: META) in Germany as its first enterprise deployment. The deployment will begin with full integration at the Munich Meta offices and will be accompanied by a joint launch event.

Beyond the deployment, the integration of Circus' agentic AI solutions with Meta's foundational AI models will strengthen hybrid user interaction, intelligent supply and demand predictions, and development of new operator AI agents for process automation. Fueled by thousands of data points per meal produced, the Circus systems will continuously learn and adapt in real time evolving into a fully intelligent, embodied AI service platform.

This integration powers CircusOS as well as the CA-1 robotic system, demonstrating how advanced AI can create tangible consumer value through robotics positioning the companies at the forefront of the embodied AI revolution to disrupt service sectors in the physical world.

"This relationship exemplifies how autonomous nutrition systems integrate seamlessly into high-performance work environments", said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus. "Together, with Meta's AI models, we are additionally unlocking next-level intelligence for agentic operations deeply integrated into our robotic and AI ecosystem."

Following the recent milestone of completing the first robotic units at its new high-volume factory, the initial deployment with Meta in Germany demonstrates the market readiness of Circus' patented CA-1 technology and reinforces its position as Europe's trusted champion in this field.

Rollouts with retail clients, including REWE, remain on schedule from October and will follow directly after the deployment at Meta's office in Germany.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

