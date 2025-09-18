

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate increased slightly in August after remaining stable in the previous three months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate rose to a 5-month high of 3.9 percent in August from July's stable rate of 3.8 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was also 3.7 percent.



There were 401,000 unemployed people in August, up from 388,000 a month ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, increased to 8.6 percent in August from 8.4 percent in July.



