

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next PLC reported that its profit before taxation for the first-half of 2025 rose to 509.0 million pounds from 432.1 million pounds in the previous year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the period increased to 379.5 million pounds or 317.7 pence per share from 322.9 million pounds or 263.5 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenue from continuing operations, including credit account interest, rose to 3.145 billion pounds from 2.860 billion pounds last year.



NEXT Group profit before tax was 515 million pounds up from 452 million pounds in the previous year. Post-tax earnings per share increased to 330.2 pence from 282.8 pence in the previous year. Total Group sales for the period were 3.249 billion pounds up from 2.946 billion pounds in the prior year.



Total group sales, including markdown sales and subsidiaries, for the first half of 2025 were up 10.3% versus last year. Within this, NEXT full price sales were up 10.9%. Growth in total Group sales was lower than full price sales, mainly due to the reduction in markdown sales in our subsidiary companies.



For the full year 2025/26, NEXT Group projects profit before tax of 1.105 billion pounds. Post-tax earnings per share is expected at 714.1 pence. Full price sales are projected at 5.44 billion pounds.



The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 87 pence per share to be paid on 5 January 2026. Shares will trade ex-dividend from 4 December 2025 and the record date will be 5 December 2025.



