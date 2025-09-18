

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DPUKY, DOM.L, DPZ) said on Thursday that it has appointed Andrew Andrea as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 16, 2026. Andrea is currently CFO of C&C Group Plc (CCR.L).



Prior to joining C&C Group, he spent nearly 22 years with Marstons Plc, including 12 years as CFO.



Following a mutual agreement, Edward Jamieson, current CFO of Domino's Pizza Group, will leave the company on September 18.



Until Andrea joins next March, the company has appointed Richard Snow as Interim CFO with immediate effect. Snow has previously held CFO roles at Ladbrokes and Cavendish Corporate Finance, and for the past year had worked with DPG on strategic projects.



In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its annual underlying EBITDA outlook of £130 million to £140 million.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



