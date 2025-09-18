

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Georgia' economic growth moderated in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced 7.3 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, slower than the 9.8 percent expansion in the March quarter.



The overall growth in the second quarter was driven by a 37.1 percent surge in information and communication, followed by education with an increase of 28.9 percent and a 16.0 percent growth seen in arts, entertainment, and recreation.



Meanwhile, agriculture, forestry, and fishing logged a 2.5 percent contraction, and the real value added in the utility sector fell by 7.0 percent.



