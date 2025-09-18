Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTAF | ISIN: JP3165000005 | Ticker-Symbol: ANK
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 15:45
27,000 Euro
-1,46 % -0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,00027,60010:41
26,80027,40010:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 10:34 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo appoints Alessandrea Quane as CEO, International Markets

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Alessandrea (Alessa) Quane as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) International Markets, subject to regulatory approval.

Effective immediately and reporting directly to James Shea, CEO, Sompo P&C, Ms Quane will be responsible for managing and overseeing Sompo's Commercial and Consumer Insurance operations outside of North America and Japan. The regional management of the United Kingdom, Continental Europe (including Turkey), Brazil and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) will report directly to Ms Quane.

Mr Shea said: "I am delighted to welcome Alessa to Sompo. She is an outstanding insurance professional with a depth and range of experience across many aspects of the industry. Alessa is a highly respected leader with a proven track record of delivering results. Her international experience, financial diligence and history of working across many regulatory environments make Alessa the perfect choice to lead these critical businesses as well as exploring new opportunities to expand and deliver on our commitments to Sompo Holdings."

Ms Quane joins Sompo with more than 30 years of insurance industry experience having lived and worked in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France. Starting her career as an actuary she has worked closely with all lines of business across global portfolios in a variety of roles including global Corporate Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer roles. Most recently Ms Quane was Chief Insurance Officer at US healthcare insurer Oscar Health and was an Independent Director on the board of AXA XL Bermuda, Ltd.

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 135 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,500 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise.

"Sompo" refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualtyor visit sompo-intl.com.

*Sompo UK's insurance and reinsurance business is underwritten by Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited and any risks located in the European Economic Area are underwritten by SI Insuranceto view the full status disclosure.

Sompo Contact
Mike Jones
Global Head of Media Relations
M: +44 7765 901899
E: mijones@sompo-intl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce5ba7c2-cdfb-4b32-a05b-50ebccd2708a


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.