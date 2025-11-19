

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sompo Holdings, Inc. (SMPNY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY360.428 billion, or JPY389.96 per share. This compares with JPY182.577 billion, or JPY185.93 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to JPY2.644 trillion from JPY2.580 trillion last year.



Sompo Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY360.428 Bln. vs. JPY182.577 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY389.96 vs. JPY185.93 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.644 Tn vs. JPY2.580 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its earnings outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), Sompo Holdings now anticipates a net income of JPY 540 billion, higher than the prior expectation of JPY 335 billion. The company now expects earnings of JPY 591.68 per basic share, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 356.47 per basic share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, the company had recorded a net profit of JPY 243.1 billion, with an income of JPY 250.90 per basic share.



For the full year, Sompo Holdings still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 150 per share, higher than last year's JPY 132 per share.



