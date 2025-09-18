Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to update results from the Phase 1 drilling for the 2025 exploration season at the Agate project located in the Shirley Basin Uranium District of central Wyoming.

The Company completed the Phase 1 drilling last week (45 holes) resulting in the extension of the Middle Sand's southern trend to over 1,300 feet in length, adding over 500 feet of mineralization this year.* (see Map below of the Project Area) Highlights for the drilling along this shallow trend includes holes AG-224-25 (14.0 ft of 0.071% eU3O8 from 35.0-49.0 ft) and AG-245-25 core (19.5 ft @ 0.040% eU3O8 from 26.0-45.5 ft). The expansion of the southern, shallow trend is in addition to the ever-expanding northern trend which now exceeds 5,200 feet in length and is open-ended where additional drilling is planned in the future*(see NR dated July 9, 2024)

Mr. John DeJoia, Director of Strathmore stated "We still have open ended mineralization at both ends of the northern sand trend which now exceeds one mile in length. Approximately one mile south is the Middle sand trend which now exceeds over 1,300 feet in length and has not yet been limited by drilling. I have continued optimism about the Agate project and its hopeful development into an in-situ recovery project to produce uranium for the expanding nuclear fleet in USA."

In addition to exploration, core drilling was also performed, recovering samples from 5 holes within both the Middle and Lower sands, including hole AG-244-25 core (23.5 ft of 0.076% eU3O8 from 79.5-103.0 ft). The core will be analyzed and chemically assayed for comparison to gamma logging results, in addition to by the University of Wyoming's ongoing research at Agate. Results of the recent Phase 1 drilling, table below, will provide targets for continued exploration during Phase 2.

Phase 1 of the 2025 drilling explored the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone which is noted for its high porosity and permeability, and high groundwater transmissivity. In addition to continued exploration of the northern trend in the Lower Sand, the drilling targeted the discovered shallow mineralization of the southern trend within the Middle sand. The Middle sand is thicker than the underlying Lower sand and historically has produced most of the uranium in the Shirley Basin district. Nearby, UR Energy is actively advancing their Shirley Basin In-Situ Satellite operation, which is planned to commence uranium production in 2026.

Hole ID Latitude Longitude Depth (ft) Top (ft) Bottom (ft) Thickness (ft) Grade % eU3O8 Grade x Thickness Sand AG-211-25 42.31601 (106.28270) 160 73.0 76.5 3.5 0.019 0.067 Lower 83.5 86.5 3.0 0.011 0.033 Lower AG-212-25 42.31593 (106.28330) 160 85.0 98.0 13.0 0.014 0.182 Lower AG-213-25 42.31618 (106.28335) 160 93.0 96.0 3.0 0.014 0.042 Lower 97.5 99.5 2.0 0.017 0.034 Lower AG-214-25 42.31628 (106.28286) 140 84.5 86.5 2.0 0.011 0.022 Lower 100.0 102.0 2.0 0.011 0.022 Lower AG-215-25 42.31641 (106.28214) 155 99.5 101.5 2.0 0.011 0.022 Lower AG-216-25 42.31654 (106.28148) 140 BELOW COG AG-217-25 42.31667 (106.28088) 140 83.0 87.5 4.5 0.041 0.185 Lower AG-218-25 42.31697 (106.28014) 140 80.0 85.0 5.0 0.013 0.065 Lower 89.0 93.0 4.0 0.024 0.096 Lower AG-219-25 42.31742 (106.27973) 140 84.0 86.0 2.0 0.013 0.026 Lower 92.5 94.5 2.0 0.014 0.028 Lower AG-220-25 42.31742 (106.28028) 140 BELOW COG AG-221-25 42.31689 (106.28111) 140 88.0 92.0 4.0 0.042 0.168 Lower AG-222-25 42.31611 (106.28000) 140 78.0 80.5 2.5 0.015 0.038 Lower AG-223-25 42.30527 (106.27909) 140 BELOW COG AG-224-25 42.30527 (106.27909) 100 35.0 49.0 14.0 0.071 0.994 Middle AG-225-25 42.30581 (106.27907) 100 40.0 42.5 2.5 0.024 0.060 Middle 56.5 60.0 3.5 0.048 0.168 Middle AG-226-25 42.30635 (106.27904) 100 63.5 75.5 12.0 0.021 0.252 Middle AG-227-25 42.30638 (106.27825) 100 47.5 53.0 5.5 0.027 0.149 Middle 55.0 57.0 2.0 0.020 0.040 Middle AG-228-25 42.30661 (106.27899) 100 BELOW COG AG-229-25 42.30638 (106.27825) 100 47.5 53.0 5.5 0.027 0.149 Middle 55.0 57.0 2.0 0.020 0.040 Middle AG-230-25 42.30524 (106.27946) 120 29.0 34.0 5.0 0.068 0.340 Middle AG-231-25 42.30582 (106.27947) 120 62.5 64.5 2.0 0.018 0.036 Lower AG-232-25 42.30633 (106.27942) 120 BELOW COG AG-233-25 42.30688 (106.27932) 120 61.0 64.0 3.0 0.022 0.066 Lower 72.5 76.0 3.5 0.023 0.081 Lower 80.5 83.0 2.5 0.017 0.043 Lower 86.0 91.0 5.0 0.019 0.095 Lower AG-234-25 42.30664 (106.27862) 120 78.5 80.5 2.0 0.016 0.032 Lower AG-235-25 42.30661 (106.27861) 120 BELOW COG AG-236-25 42.30743 (106.27929) 120 65.0 67.5 2.5 0.047 0.118 Lower 72.5 75.0 2.5 0.017 0.043 Lower 77.0 83.5 6.5 0.028 0.182 Lower AG-237-25 42.30383 (106.27839) 120 55.5 57.5 2.0 0.021 0.042 Middle AG-238-25 42.30530 (106.27881) 120 29.0 33.0 4.0 0.019 0.076 Middle 35.5 43.5 8.0 0.036 0.288 Middle 48.0 50.0 2.0 0.018 0.036 Middle AG-239-25 42.30499 (106.27843) 120 20.5 23.0 2.5 0.028 0.070 Middle 33.0 45.5 12.5 0.039 0.488 Middle AG-240-25 42.30341 (106.27802) 120 12.0 18.5 6.5 0.058 0.377 Middle 24.0 33.0 9.0 0.031 0.279 Middle AG-241-25 core 42.31396 (106.28667) 120 84.5 89.0 4.5 0.037 0.167 Lower AG-243-25 core 42.30503 (106.27867) 100 27.5 31.0 3.5 0.024 0.084 Middle 32.5 43.5 11.0 0.030 0.330 Middle AG-244-25 core 42.31499 (106.28512) 120 79.5 103.0 23.5 0.076 1.786 Lower AG-245-25 core 42.30585 (106.27865) 100 26.0 45.5 19.5 0.040 0.780 Middle 56.0 60.5 4.5 0.017 0.077 Middle AG-246-25 core 42.31662 (106.28719) 140 BELOW COG

Note. The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products.

Mineralized holes with thicker, higher-grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Near Interface, Nose (main front), or Near Seepage ground located within the projected roll front system.

Mineralized holes with thinner, below cutoff grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Limb/Tails or Remote Seepage ground located behind (altered) or ahead (reduced) of the projected roll front system, respectively.

The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft and 0.015% eU3O8.

The 2025 drilling was completed by Wind River Drilling utilizing a mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming. Mr. Terrence Osier, PG, VP Exploration for Strathmore, supervised the drilling activities. The results of the exploration will be analyzed and assist in the layout of additional drill sites proposed for the Phase 2 drilling in autumn 2025, and for completion this winter of a technical report on the Project.

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 100 wholly owned lode mining claims covering ~2,066 acres. Uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, drilled at least 650 holes across the project area in the 1970s, delineating several targets of potential mineralization. Strathmore completed 200 holes during the 2023 and 2024 drilling programs, including installation of five monitor wells for groundwater studies.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Agate Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3282/266871_0a74bdaaa4c5abf1_003full.jpg

