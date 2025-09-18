Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science and Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Enhance Their Strategic Partnership in the Obesity Market with Innovative Cannabinoid Delivery Technology with New Developments and Patent Protection

VANCOUVER, BC AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT)(OTC:OVATF) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), today announced an enhanced strategic partnership with Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:SKVI) ("Skinvisible") to leverage patent-pending Invisicare® topical and transdermal cannabis developments in the obesity market. The agreement will enhance the strategic partnership for innovative cannabinoid delivery technology with new developments and patent protection. MARKET Opportunity: The Global obesity therapy market by 2035 could reach US $150 billion U.S. dollars) (Morgan Stanley 2025).

Ovation and Skinvisible are building upon their original licensing and assignment agreement established on September 29, 2017. This enhanced collaboration centers on Skinvisible's proprietary Invisicare® technology for advanced polymer delivery systems targeting cannabinoid-based therapeutic products.

Exclusive Global Licensing Rights

Under the agreement, Ovation Science maintains exclusive worldwide rights to manufacture, private label, distribute, market, and promote licensed products utilizing Skinvisible's breakthrough delivery technology exclusively with cannabinoids. The agreement encompasses comprehensive access to confidential information; including proprietary formulations, processes, methodologies, specifications and trade secrets. Included is the recently filed PCT patent- pending application entitled: "Transdermal Delivery Composition for Delivery of at least one Glucose Controlling Agent, and Method of Delivering at least one Glucose Controlling Agent."

THC-V: A Promising Development for Metabolic Health

The expanded partnership specifically includes Skinvisible's latest innovation incorporating the cannabinoid THC-V (tetrahydrocannabivarin). Recent in-house research has demonstrated THC-V's potential as a therapeutic agent for obesity management, showing promising results as an appetite suppressant while improving metabolic function through enhanced insulin sensitivity and glucose control. Notably, THC-V offers these benefits without the psychoactive effects typically associated with THC. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33526143/.

Addressing Critical Treatment Challenges

Skinvisible's Invisicare® technology represents a significant advancement in transdermal delivery systems for glucose-controlling agents. This innovative approach directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in current obesity treatments: reducing gastrointestinal side effects that often limit patient compliance and treatment effectiveness.

The transdermal delivery method offers several advantages over traditional oral and injected medications, including improved bioavailability, reduced systemic side effects, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence to treatment protocols.

"We are excited to extend our cannabinoid development into the obesity / metabolic space," said Terry Howlett, Ovation's President. "Skinvisible has demonstrated that they can offer excellent science-based transdermal solutions. With these new developments and patent pending exclusivity we anticipate a positive impact to our financial results and creating value for our shareholders."

Market Opportunity

The global obesity therapy market presents substantial growth potential, with industry analysts projecting significant expansion through 2030. This partnership positions both companies to capitalize on the increasing demand for innovative, patient-friendly therapeutic solutions in the rapidly growing metabolic health sector.

Strategic Impact

These new developments leverage the strengths of both organizations: Skinvisible's cutting-edge delivery technology expertise and Ovation Science's cannabinoid background. Together, the companies are well-positioned to advance the development and distribution of next-generation cannabinoid-based therapeutics for metabolic disorders.

The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to developing innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes while addressing unmet medical needs in the obesity and metabolic health markets.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary; Ovation Science USA Inc., is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal CBD/THC and other cannabinoid products which are out-licensed and also distributed under Ovation's own brands; ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe® MD ("wellness" line); all powered by its in-licensed patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. Invisicare enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents and proprietary formulations which cannot be duplicated. With over 20 years of pharmaceutical drug delivery experience, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of proprietary medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from royalties on licensees' sales and the sale of Invisicare, along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, Canada and Las Vegas, USA.

Stock symbols: CSE:OVAT and OTC:OVATF

Websites: CORPORATE: www.ovationscience.com

WELLNESS: www.invibemd.com BEAUTY: www.arlocbdbeauty.com

CORPORATE and LICENSING INQUIRIES:

Doreen McMorran: info@ovationscience.com PH: 604-982-5700

