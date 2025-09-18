

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar declined to more than a 15-year low of 2.0054 against the euro and a 3-year low of 1.1256 against the Australian dollar, from early highs of 1.9915 and 1.1204, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 10-day low of 0.5894 and nearly a 2-week low of 86.88 from early highs of 0.5936 and 87.21, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.02 against the euro, 1.13 against the aussie, 0.57 against the greenback and 85.00 against the yen.



