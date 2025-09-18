Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut


GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 10:36 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital appoints Julia C. Mattis as Chief Licensing Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video, and AI technology research and development company, today announced that Julia C. Mattis has been appointed as the company's new Chief Licensing Officer, reporting to Liren Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of InterDigital.

Julia joined InterDigital in 2010 and has worked in several senior positions across the licensing team including Chief Licensing Counsel, Head of Smartphone Licensing, and, most recently, Interim Chief Licensing Officer.

"Throughout her time at InterDigital, Julia has been a key part of our licensing success, overseeing many of our largest licenses and helping us to sign agreements worth more than $4 billion in total contract value since 2021," commented Liren Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of InterDigital. "Licensing allows us to re-invest in our research, drive the development of global standards such as 5G, and deliver more shareholder value, and Julia is perfectly placed to lead our licensing programs into a new era."

"I'm honored to be given this opportunity. As my career at InterDigital has evolved over the last 15 years I have been privileged to work with many of our external partners and help build our world class licensing team," Julia C. Mattis said. "With more than 80% of the smartphone market licensed to our portfolio, significant growth recently in our consumer electronics and IoT program, and increased momentum in our greenfield opportunity in video services, this is an exciting time to take the reins as InterDigital's Chief Licensing Officer."

Prior to joining InterDigital, Julia worked in private practice at law firms in Richmond and Philadelphia. She holds a JD from the University of Richmond School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from James Madison University.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: Richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
