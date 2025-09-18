

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) -



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 18.09.2025 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS M&C SAATCHI PRICE TARGET TO 200 (240) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES THE GYM GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 200 (195) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES WISE PRICE TARGET TO 1330 (1270) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERNSTEIN STARTS 3I GROUP WITH 'OUTPERFORM' - PRICE TARGET 5200 PENCE - CITIGROUP RAISES BARRATT REDROW PRICE TARGET TO 530 (510) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS IP GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 103 (114) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES SAVILLS PRICE TARGET TO 1343 (1319) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC RAISES THE GYM GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 155 (150) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - UBS STARTS INCHCAPE WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 920 PENCE



