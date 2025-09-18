Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (the "Company") is providing an update on the various exchanges for which the Company's common shares are quoted. The Company's shares currently trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "4LF0" and on the OTC Venture Market under the symbol "EMETF", in addition to the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "EMET".

"Listing our shares on the OTC in the United States and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany significantly broadens our reach to international investors and enhances the Company's visibility," commented Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "These listings represent an important step in our growth strategy and should increase our liquidity as we continue to advance our projects and create long-term value for shareholders."

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The FSE is operated by Deutsche Borse AG and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. The FSE connects companies to a wide network of international investors, offering high liquidity and a transparent regulatory environment. It grants companies with access to European and global capital markets, creating significant opportunities to expand their investor base. The listing of the shares on the FSE is expected to broaden the awareness of and facilitate investment in the Company by European investors.

OTC Venture Market

The OTC Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. The OTC market in the United States is an electronic trading platform that allows U.S. investors to buy and sell shares of Canadian and international companies without the need for a foreign exchange account.

About Canamera Energy Metals Inc.

Canamera Energy Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral resource projects, including the Mantle project in British Columbia as well as high-quality REE and critical metal assets in the Americas. The Company targets underexplored regions with district-scale potential, leveraging geochemical, geophysical, and geological data to identify first-mover opportunities.

On behalf of the Board,

CANAMERA ENERGY METALS CORP.

Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.