

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a record low of 187.06 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 186.14.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to more than a 14-month low of 174.47 and nearly a 14-month low of 201.27 from early highs of 173.61 and 200.14, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 147.53 and 107.06 from early highs of 146.85 and 106.64, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the franc, 176.00 against the euro, 204.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback and 108.00 against the loonie.



